What to Know A Bald Eagle was stolen from Quogue Wildlife Refuge on Long Island on Tuesday, police say

The bird had to have his right wing partially amputated and is unable able to fly, wildlife officials said

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Quogue Village Police Department at (631) 653-4781

A 35-year-old Bald Eagle has been stolen from a wildlife refuge on Long Island and police are frantically searching for the one-winged bird who cannot survive on its own in the wild.

Quogue Wildlife Refuge officials reported that the bird of prey was taken from its cage Tuesday. The male bird enclosure's wired fence had been cut open and pulled back, police said.

The creature had been living at the Long Island refuge since 1988 after it was injured in the Western United States. He had to have his wing partially amputated and is unable able to fly, according to officials.

"He will be stressed and cannot survive without our care. We want him back unharmed," the refuge posted on Facebook, sharing a video of the bird.

Bald Eagles are a federally protected species and possession of them is punishable by fines and jail time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Quogue Village Police Department at (631) 653-4781.