An 89-year-old who drove a car through a construction barrier before flipping into a ditch is in stable condition, an FDNY official said.

The FDNY received a call reporting a car had gone into a construction site near Bedford Avenue and Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay around 11 a.m. Wednesday, the department said.

FDNY Chief Daniel Woods said the driver mowed through a construction barrier before flipping into a ditch where the city's Department of Environmental Protection had been carrying out water main work.

Firefighters sawed off the doors and rescued the driver, who was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition and "good spirits," Woods said.

Video from the scene showed firefighters surrounding the ditch as the driver was removed on a stretcher.

The FDNY was planning to use a crane to remove the car from the ditch, it said.

The department was keeping the street closed off as it worked to remove the car, due to risk of explosion if the car removal process hit a gas main, Woods noted.