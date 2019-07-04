What to Know One person was hurt in some kind of skydiving accident in Sussex County, New Jersey, state police tell NBC 4 New York

One person was hurt in some kind of skydiving accident in Sussex County, New Jersey, state police tell NBC 4 New York.

The call came in just after 1 p.m. Thursday at Skydive Sussex -- which is based at the Sussex Airport.

Police tell NBC 4 New York that one person was airlifted to Morristown Memorial Hospital. Their injuries and condition are currently unclear.

No other information was immediately available.