State Police: One Person Hospitalized After Skydiving Accident in New Jersey - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

State Police: One Person Hospitalized After Skydiving Accident in New Jersey

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    State Police: One Person Hospitalized After Skydiving Accident in New Jersey
    Pexels/CC

    What to Know

    • One person was hurt in some kind of skydiving accident in Sussex County, New Jersey, state police tell NBC 4 New York

    • The call came in just after 1 p.m. Thursday at Skydive Sussex -- which is based at the Sussex Airport

    • Police say that one person was airlifted to Morristown Memorial Hospital; Their injuries and condition are currently unclear

    One person was hurt in some kind of skydiving accident in Sussex County, New Jersey, state police tell NBC 4 New York.

    The call came in just after 1 p.m. Thursday at Skydive Sussex -- which is based at the Sussex Airport.

    Police tell NBC 4 New York that one person was airlifted to Morristown Memorial Hospital. Their injuries and condition are currently unclear.

    No other information was immediately available. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC via Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us