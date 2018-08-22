1 Killed in Collision Involving Dump Truck on Long Island

A pedestrian was caught in the middle of a violent crash on Long Island. Erica Byfield reports.

What to Know One person died in an accident involving a dump truck, a minivan and a pedestrian on Long island

Nassau County police received a call reporting an accident near Brookfield Road and Mill Road around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday

Police said there were injuries as well, but didn’t immediately provide additional information about the crash or the victim

One person died in an accident involving a dump truck and a minivan on Long island, authorities said.

Nassau County police say a brown 2011 Honda Odyssey collided with a roll-up dump truck at Mill and Brookfield roads around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

One person in the Honda died, and two others involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

A man who lives near the scene of the crash told News 4 New York drivers frequently speed on the street.

An investigation is ongoing.