1 Killed in Collision Involving Dump Truck on Long Island

What to Know
One person died in an accident involving a dump truck, a minivan and a pedestrian on Long island
Nassau County police received a call reporting an accident near Brookfield Road and Mill Road around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday
Police said there were injuries as well, but didn’t immediately provide additional information about the crash or the victim
One person died in an accident involving a dump truck and a minivan on Long island, authorities said.
Nassau County police say a brown 2011 Honda Odyssey collided with a roll-up dump truck at Mill and Brookfield roads around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
One person in the Honda died, and two others involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
A man who lives near the scene of the crash told News 4 New York drivers frequently speed on the street.
An investigation is ongoing.