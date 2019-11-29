One Lucky NJ Store Sold Two Powerball Tickets Worth $100K Each - NBC New York
One Lucky NJ Store Sold Two Powerball Tickets Worth $100K Each

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    A machine prints Powerball lottery tickets at a convenience store in Washington, DC, January 7, 2016. Lottery officials predict Saturday's jackpot will reach $700 million, the largest in history. AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • It may not be Atlantic City, but two people won big in New Jersey after buying Powerball tickets worth $100,000 each — from the same store

    • At the Little Silver Family Pharmacy, 2 NJ Lottery tickets were sold which were big winners, $50K plus the Powerplay multiplier to $100K

    • It is not known if either of the tickets have been claimed yet

    It may not be Atlantic City, but two people won big in New Jersey after buying Powerball tickets worth $100,000 each — from the same store.

    In the small Monmouth County town of Little Silver, which sits just below Red Bank and has a population of under 6,000, sits the Little Silver Family Pharmacy. That’s where two NJ Lottery tickets were sold which each were big winners worth $50,000 apiece, according to lottery officials.

    But both tickets that matched four of the five white balls were bought with the Powerplay, multiplying the winnings to $100,000.

    It is not known if either of the tickets have been claimed yet. There were no winners for the Powerball jackpot, which increased to $110 million before the next drawing Saturday night.

