One person died and four others were injured after someone opened fire in front of a Newark home. Police are searching for the suspect. NBC New York’s Michael George reports.

One person was killed and four others injured after someone opened fire outside of a home in Newark, officials said.

Police are searching for the gunman or gunmen who shot the five people on South 8th Street in the New Jersey city Monday night. Officials are not sure how many people are responsible for the gunfire.

One man was killed after getting hit in the firestorm. The four other people who were struck by bullets were injured, but are expected to recover, according to officials.

Detectives are looking into what may have led up to the shooting, officials said. Residents in the area told NBC New York that the violence in the area is bad, making some want to move out.

"There's a lot of kids that play up and down these streets, and the stuff that's going on don't make no sense," said Rashida, who lives in the area.

No arrests have been made, prosecutors said. An investigation is ongoing.