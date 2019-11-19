One Killed, Four Others Injured After Shooting In Newark: Officials - NBC New York
One Killed, Four Others Injured After Shooting In Newark: Officials

By Michael George

Published 11 minutes ago

    What to Know

    One person was killed and four others injured after someone opened fire outside of a home in Newark, officials said.

    Police are searching for the gunman or gunmen who shot the five people on South 8th Street in the New Jersey city Monday night. Officials are not sure how many people are responsible for the gunfire.

    One man was killed after getting hit in the firestorm. The four other people who were struck by bullets were injured, but are expected to recover, according to officials.

    Detectives are looking into what may have led up to the shooting, officials said. Residents in the area told NBC New York that the violence in the area is bad, making some want to move out.

    "There's a lot of kids that play up and down these streets, and the stuff that's going on don't make no sense," said Rashida, who lives in the area.

    No arrests have been made, prosecutors said. An investigation is ongoing.

