One Dead in Fairfield After Sunday's Storm

Police are investigating after a man died as a result of Sunday's severe storms that produced strong winds and stormy conditions in Fairfield.

Dave Schmerzler, 54, was driving with his wife and adult daughter when a tree limb from a Sassafras tree flew through the windshielf and struck him on Sturges Highway.

Schmerzler was transported to Norwalk Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Schmerzler's wife Donna was in the front seat and sustained minor injuries. His daughter did not sustain any injuries.