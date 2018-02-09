What to Know The Winter Olympics open in Pyeongchang with a gala ceremony meant to showcase South Korea's rise from poverty and war

Winter Olympics Set to Kick Off With Opening Ceremony

The world starts watching now. At least, when it comes to sports. After two failed bids, billions of dollars in preparation and a nagging national debate about whether it's all worth it, the Winter Olympics open in Pyeongchang with a gala ceremony meant to showcase South Korea's rise from poverty and war into one of Asia's most modern nations. The isolated, rugged mountain town of Pyeongchang, one of the poorest, coldest and most disgruntled parts of an otherwise prosperous South Korea, will be a global player for two weeks of winter sports, Olympic spectacle and, just maybe, a bit of inter-Korean reconciliation. There will be plenty of sporting drama for both die-hard snow and ice junkies and the once-every-four-years enthusiast.

House Passes Budget Deal, Ends Government Shutdown

The House has narrowly passed a sweeping bipartisan budget accord, ending an hours-long government shutdown and clearing a path for huge spending increases for both the Pentagon and domestic programs. The 240-186 vote sends the $400 billion spending plan to President Trump, who has promised to sign it. Passage of the measure came over the opposition of Democratic leaders who demanded the promise of a vote to protect "Dreamer" immigrants brought to the country illegally as children. A band of tea party Republicans swung against the legislation as well, repelled by its spiraling spending levels. The government shut down at midnight after Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul blocked plans for a quick Senate vote, blaming his fellow Republicans for being "complicit" in the looming return of trillion-dollar budget deficits. The budget agreement is married to a six-week temporary funding bill needed to keep the government operating and to provide time to implement the budget pact. Paul brushed off the pressure.

Omarosa Emotionally Describes the Trump Administration

Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman got closer to telling more about her experiences in the White House, saying that she was "haunted" by President Trump's tweets "every single day." On the second episode of “Celebrity Big Brother,” housemate Manigault-Newman broke down and talked about her time as a member of Trump’s administration, which she exited in December 2017. Two months later, the former "Apprentice" star is now appearing as part of another reality cast. When fellow housemate and E! News Correspondent Ross Matthews asked why Manigault-Newman went to the White House with Trump she said, “I felt like it was a call to duty. I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him.” With tears in her eyes and speaking in a whispered voice, Manigault-Newman talked about how Trump’s tweets had affected her.

11 New Flu Deaths in Connecticut in One Week as Diagnoses Surge

Eleven more flu-related deaths have been reported in Connecticut since last week, bringing the total number of lives lost to flu in the state this season to 63 as of Feb. 3, the state Department of Heath said. The number is perilously close to the total number of deaths from the 2016-17 flu season (65), up from just 37 in the 2015-16 season, which was the lowest number of flu deaths recorded in a season over the last six, officials said. Fifty of this season's deaths were associated with flu A and 13 with flu B, health officials said. Of these deaths, 52 were among patients over the age of 65, six were 50 to 64 years of age, three were 25 to 49 years of age, one was between 19 and 24 years of age and one was between 5 and 17 years of age. So far, 3,895 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported this season, with Fairfield County (1,121) bearing the brunt of the diagnoses. Several local health departments across the state will be holding low- or no-cost flu vaccine clinics.

3 Harvey Weinstein Cases Forward to Prosecutors for Possible Charges

The Los Angeles Police Department has submitted three cases alleging sex crimes by Harvey Weinstein to prosecutors for possible charges, a police spokesman confirmed to NBC News. The police department forwarded the cases on Feb. 1 to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office for review. The spokesperson did not detail the allegations that the cases involve, and no timetable was given for possible charges. Police in Beverly Hills also submitted cases on Weinstein to the District Attorney's office. There are also investigations open in New York and London. The LAPD is handling 40 cases involving Weinstein, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigations told NBC News. And at least 50 cases have been referred by the LAPD to outside law enforcement agencies in different jurisdictions and foreign countries, per the sources. Weinstein has not been charged with any crimes.