Old Mortar Found in New Jersey Home, Bomb Squad Called: Police
Old Mortar Found in New Jersey Home, Bomb Squad Called: Police

Published 50 minutes ago

    Old Mortar Found in New Jersey Home, Bomb Squad Called: Police
    A possible Vietnam War era mortar was discovered in a central New Jersey home, according to police.

    Freehold Township police say the caller told them that he had inherited the home on Pittenger Pond Road from his father, a Vietnam War veteran, and was in the process of cleaning the home when he made the discovery.

    The man found the 81 mm mortar and called authorities shortly before noon Tuesday, according to the police chief.

    New Jersey State Police and the Fort Dix Department of Defense Explosives Unit also responded to the home in order to remove the weapon.

