Old Gas Mask Canister Sparks Alarm at NJ Goodwill

An old gas-mask canister found in a bag of donated items at a New Jersey Goodwill store sparked a police response when employees thought they'd come across a grenade.

Harrison police said the Goodwill store on Supor Boulevard called them to report what they thought was a landmine.

Police arrived, and after looking at the device, evacuated the building and secured the scene as a precaution, according to Harrison Police Lt. David Doyle.

Jersey City bomb squad evaluated the device and determined it was an old gas-mask canister. The scene has been cleared.