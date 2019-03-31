Tar Balls Wash Up On Coney Island: Coast Guard - NBC New York
Tar Balls Wash Up On Coney Island: Coast Guard

Published 44 minutes ago

    Tar balls have washed up on Coney Island and an oil sheen has been spotted on the water, the Coast Guard said. 

    Responders are investigating a possible connection to an oil leak on a boat on Thursday in the Arthur Kill waterway. 

    The Dublin Express had a 15-inch hole in a fuel tank and the tank held 300,000 gallons of fuel, although it's not clear how much leaked, according to the Coast Guard. 

    Tar balls were also reported in Jacob Riis Park, the Coast Guard said. 

    “I’d like to assure the community that the Coast Guard and our partner agencies are working as quickly as possible to ensure a thorough clean-up, determine the source of the spill, and hold the responsible party accountable,” said Capt. Jason Tama, commander Sector New York and the federal on-scene coordinator. 

    Anyone who finds a tar ball is asked not to touch it and call the Sector New York Command Center at 718-354-4353.

