Every year the Social Security Administration releases the 1,000 most popular baby names and this year is no different.

On Friday, Social Security unveiled that Liam and Emma were the most popular baby names of 2017.

This is the first time Liam reigned supreme for boys, beating Noah for the top spot, while the name Emma is at the top of the girls name for the fourth straight year.

According to the agency, Liam entered the top 10 in 2012. In a surprising twist, the popular name Michael has been bumped out of the top 10 for the first time since World War II — landing at No. 12.

When it comes to girls names, Emily also fell out of the top 10 for the first time since 1990.

But as certain names fall off the top 10 list, new ones emerge. Amelia and Evelyn have both made the list. Amelia (No. 8) appears for the first time, while Evelyn (No. 9) reemerges for the first time since 1915.

Logan and Oliver also made their first appearance on the popular boys name list, coming in at No. 5 and 9 respectively.

The federal agency has been compiling baby names lists since 1997 with names going back to 1880.

<a href="https://www.ssa.gov/oact/babynames/">For the complete list, click here.</a>

