A battery-powered glider plane is still inside a home in Danbury after it crashed into the house. Ken Buffa reports.

What to Know Officials are not certain how they can remove the plane from the Danbury home without setting off a device called a ballistic rocket

Instead of simply deploying the safety device, there is a metal cannister that shoots out from the glider and then the parachute is unfurled

The mother who lives at the home was released from the hospital Wednesday and back home for the first time since the crash

The glider plane that slammed into a Connecticut home is still lodged in the roof — and officials are not certain how they can remove the plane without setting off a device called a ballistic rocket.

The “rocket” is essentially a parachute for the aircraft. Instead of simply deploying the safety device, there is a metal cannister that shoots out from the glider and then the parachute is unfurled.

Crews at the scene in Danbury are worried about moving the vessel because the rocket it still “currently charged and active,” according to Michael Safranek, an assistant manager at Danbury Airport — meaning it could go off and cause more damage inside the home or possibly hurt someone.

“We’re trying to figure out the best way to deactivate the rocket, so we can it from the roof” Safranek said.

Glider Crashes Into Roof of Connecticut Home

The pilot lost power just a frew miles from the airport and landed in a Danbury home's attic, but thankfully no one was seriously hurt. NBC New York's Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019)

Meanwhile, the mother who lives at the home was released from the hospital Wednesday and back home for the first time since the crash. She is now concerned about what further damage could be done by the ballistic rocket.

“If it goes off, it hits the chimney … if that collapses, it’s structural so the whole house could collapse,” said Amanda Oliveira.

The pilot was recovering at home as well. A woman at the home said he has stitches in his head and some blurred vision.

FAA and NTSB investigators were still on the scene Wedneday evening.