Officials Warn of Possible Measles Exposure at New Jersey Health Center - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Track Hurricane Barry Live
logo_nyc_2x

Officials Warn of Possible Measles Exposure at New Jersey Health Center

Anyone who visited the center between 1:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. on July 10 may have been exposed to measles, health officials said

Published 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Push to End Religious Exemptions as Measles Cases Rise

    The number of measles cases in the U.S. has now risen to 704 — the largest number of cases reported in America in decades. Ida Siegal reports.

    (Published Monday, April 29, 2019)

    What to Know

    • Officials in New Jersey are warning of a possible measles exposure at a Lakewood health center

    • An Ocean County resident with measles visited the Center for Health Education Medicine and Dentistry on July 10

    • Anyone who visited the center between 1:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. on July 10 may have been exposed to measles

    Officials in New Jersey are warning of a possible measles exposure at a Lakewood health center. 

    An Ocean County resident with measles visited the Center for Health Education Medicine and Dentistry (CHEMED) at 1771 Madison Ave. in Lakewood on July 10, the New Jersey Department of Health said. 

    Anyone who visited the center between 1:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. on July 10 may have been exposed to measles and should contact a health care provider immediately, according to the department. 

    Individuals who were exposed could develop symptoms as late as July 31, the department said. 

    Measles Scare Aboard Plane From Dominican Republic to JFK

    [NY] Measles Scare Aboard Plane From Dominican Republic to JFK

    The Port Authority temporarily quarantined the plane while the passengers got checked out. Wale Aliyu reports.

    (Published Monday, April 29, 2019)

    If you have been exposed, you are at risk if you have not been vaccinated or have not had measles.

    Measles is a highly contagious disease. Its symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

    It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis, which is swelling of the brain. Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Drew Angerer/Getty Images

    Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us