Health officials in New Jersey are warning of a possible measles exposure at a corporate office in Union County last month.

A New York City resident with measles visited the AristaCare Health Services Corporate Office, on Birchwood Avenue in Cranford, on May 30, the New Jersey Department of Health said.

Anyone who visited the office on May 30, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., may have been exposed to measles and should contact a health care provider immediately, according to the department.

Individuals who were exposed could develop symptoms as late as June 20, the department said.

If you have been exposed, you are at risk if you have not been vaccinated or have not had measles.

Measles is a highly contagious disease. Its symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis, which is swelling of the brain. Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby.

Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

This latest potential measles exposure comes in the midst of a mass outbreak of the disease around the nation, particularly in nearby New York state.