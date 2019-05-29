Official Involved in Rebuilding World Trade Center Allegedly Took $17,000 in Bribes, Including Knicks and Mets World Series Tickets - NBC New York
Official Involved in Rebuilding World Trade Center Allegedly Took $17,000 in Bribes, Including Knicks and Mets World Series Tickets

The bribes were in exchange for giving confidential information to a contractor and hiring unqualified people with family or personal ties as electricians

Published May 29, 2019 at 10:26 PM | Updated at 10:27 PM EDT on May 29, 2019

    What to Know

    • A construction official involved in rebuilding the World Trade Center is accused of taking more than $17,000 in bribes

    • Part of the bribes included Knicks and World Series tickets

    • The bribes were in exchange for confidential information and hiring unqualified people with family or personal ties as electricians

    A construction official involved in rebuilding the World Trade Center is accused of taking more than $17,000 in bribes, including Knicks and Mets World Series tickets, in exchange for giving confidential information to a contractor and hiring unqualified people with family or personal ties as electricians.

    New York Attorney General Letitia James announced charges Wednesday against 58-year-old James Luckie and two former managers at an electrical contractor on the project.

    It wasn't immediately known if the men had lawyers who could comment on their behalf. If convicted, they face a mandatory state prison sentence of at least 15 years.

    According to an indictment, bribes to Luckie included: tickets to 21 Knicks games, tickets and a limo to see the Mets in the 2015 World Series and a $3,850 Florida golf trip.

