Officers Save Baby Turning Blue in Brooklyn: NYPD

A frantic mother banged on the window of the police cruiser Saturday evening and screamed that her baby wasn't breathing.

Officers Michael Pace and Joseph Doyle, who were on patrol in Brighton Beach and Coney Island, saw the 15-month-old girl was turning blue, the NYPD said.

Two other officers were nearby and came to assist, including Officer Daniel Newman, who is an NYPD certified EMT.

Newman saw the baby wasn't breathing, was turning blue and was foaming at the mouth. They decided to bring her to Coney Island Hospital in their police car rather than wait for an ambulance.

Newman swept the baby's mouth with his finger to clear any obstruction and administered chest compressions as they drove.

Her heart started beating just as they pulled into the hospital, the NYPD said. She started crying and her color returned.

The baby was rushed to the pediatric emergency room where she was treated and released.



