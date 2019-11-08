What to Know At least four law enforcement officers were rushed to the hospital Thursday night after they've been exposed what could be fentanyl

At least four law enforcement officers were rushed to the hospital Thursday night after they've been exposed to what the NYPD believes to be fentanyl while conducting a search warrant at a New York City apartment.

Federal agents and NYPD officers entered the building on Willis Avenue and East 141st Street in the Bronx just before 9 p.m. and when they entered the apartment, they encountered some sort of chemical in the air, law enforcement sources tell NBC New York.

The officers were immediately taken to a local hospital along with an unknown number of suspects, according to the sources. Their conditions are unknown but sources say they're expected to be OK.

A woman who lives across the hall from the raided apartment tells NBC New York that she heard loud bangs, officers yelling "open up" and throwing a flash granade.

The scene is still active with multiple NYPD and Homeland Security officers outside the building.

It wasn't immediately clear what the original search warrants were for and charges for the suspects are still pending.

Earlier this week, the Drug Enforcement Administration warned that Mexican drug cartels are manufacturing large quantities of counterfeit prescription pills containing the deadly opioid fentanyl.

The DEA said Monday the pills have been showing up on Long Island and New York City, as well as other parts of the country.