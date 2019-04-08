Cop in Bowtie, Tap Shoes Chases Down Car Thief in Connecticut

Police said a suspected car thief is in custody after being caught by a sharply dressed detective trainee in Hartford on Friday afternoon.

Officer Jay Montrose was wearing a bowtie and tap shoes when he ran after 25-year-old Dante Flowers on foot, Lt. Paul Cicero said.

Flowers was spotted driving a stolen car from Manchester, Cicero said.

The brief foot chase took place near Asylum Hill, police said.

Flowers was arrested and charged with first-degree larceny, interfering with police, operating with a suspended license and possession of narcotics after officers discovered crack cocaine on his person, Cicero said.

Hartford Police took to social media to share tips about not stealing cars or running from police.

Cicero spotted Flowers enter the stolen car at the intersection of Sigourney and Ashley streets, he said. He keeps a list of recently stolen vehicles in his vehicle and noticed the car while driving.

Circero and other officers followed Flowers and boxed him in a few blocks away, but he got out of the car and started to run away, Cicero said. That’s when Montrose followed Flowers and caught up to him about two blocks away.

Montrose is one of the department’s two current detective trainees. Cicero said they are expected to dress the part with a shirt and tie.

Cicero said Montrose "did a good job" with the chase.