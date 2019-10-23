Videos posted to Citizen App NYC shows heavy police response to an officer-involved shooting in Harlem on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

What to Know A police officer and a suspect were injured in an early morning shooting in Manhattan, according to preliminary reports

It's unknown what sparked the shooting at 278 Frederick Douglass Blvd. in Harlem and the conditions of the injured were unclear

NYPD has asked residents to avoid the area as officers continue their investigation

A police officer and a suspect were injured in an early morning shooting in Manhattan, according to preliminary reports.

Police confirmed the officer is in stable condition but the condition of the suspect is unknown following the shooting that occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday at 2785 Frederick Douglass Blvd. in Harlem.

It's unknown what sparked the shooting but an NYPD spokesperson says the suspect was armed.

NYPD News tweeted: "ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of East 147 st and Frederick Douglas Blvd in Manhattan due to a police involved shooting. Expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area."

Cellphone videos posted to Citizen App NYC shows heavy police response with several patrol cars lining the street.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story, details may change. Refresh this page for updates.