2 Hospitalized After Officer-Involved Shooting at Harlem Whole Foods: Authorities

By Ken Buffa

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    @DiegoGQ339/Twitter

    What to Know

    • A shooting at a Whole Foods in Harlem left two people hurt Saturday night

    • Police are calling the incident an officer-involved shooting

    • The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the conditions of the victims wasn't immediately known

    Two people were hospitalized after gunfire rang out at a Whole Foods in Harlem on Saturday night in what police are calling an officer-involved shooting.

    The FDNY said it received a call about the shooting at West 125th Street and Lennox Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

    It's unclear if the shooting was inside or outside of the grocery store, police said. 

    The circumstances surrounding the shooting are also unclear. 

    Two people were taken to Harlem Hospital, the FDNY said, but their injuries and conditions weren't immediately known.

    A photo from the scene shows someone being wheeled away on a stretcher.

