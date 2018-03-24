What to Know A shooting at a Whole Foods in Harlem left two people hurt Saturday night

Two people were hospitalized after gunfire rang out at a Whole Foods in Harlem on Saturday night in what police are calling an officer-involved shooting.

The FDNY said it received a call about the shooting at West 125th Street and Lennox Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

It's unclear if the shooting was inside or outside of the grocery store, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are also unclear.



Two people were taken to Harlem Hospital, the FDNY said, but their injuries and conditions weren't immediately known.

A photo from the scene shows someone being wheeled away on a stretcher.