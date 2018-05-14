A 21-year-old Long Island man has been arrested on a litany of charges for allegedly dragging a cop who pulled over his car, causing knee and elbow lacerations, then escaping and later flailing against officers who tried to cuff him.

The dragged officer was treated at a hospital and released after the run-in with Dwayne Henderson shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Hempstead, authorities say. Cops say Henderson drove off after that attack.

He was later seen on Macon Place in Uniondale, getting out of his car and running off. Cops trying to cuff him say Henderson resisted arrest, flailing his arms, kicking his legs and refusing to be restrained. Once he was subdued, officers found a clear bag that appeared to be crack cocaine on his person, officials say.

Henderson faces charges of assault, reckless endangerment, drug possession and other crimes. He is expected to be arraigned Monday; attorney information for him wasn't immediately available.