Officer Channels ‘Inner Spider-Man’ to Rescue Cat From Fence

A New York City police officer channeled his “inner Spider-Man” to rescue a cat that got stuck on a fence in Brooklyn.

A video posted to the NYPD’s Facebook page shows the officer scaling a fence and grabbing the cat by its scruff.

After a brief struggle to keep clinging to the chain link, the cat ultimately lands on its feet on a police car.

“No ladders and no New York City Fire Department (FDNY) needed for this cat rescue!” the NYPD wrote. “Thanks to our Brooklyn cops for stepping up (literally) and channeling their inner Spider-Man.”

It wasn’t immediately clear where in Brooklyn the rescue took place.