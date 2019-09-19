What to Know NYPD officer has been charged for allegedly sexually abusing his girlfriend's 10-year-old daughter

Alleged abuse took place in early September, according to the official indictment

The officer works in the 84th Precinct, covering Brooklyn Heights, Boerum Hill, and Vinegar Hill, authorities said

An NYPD officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his girlfriend's 10-year-old daughter, authorities said Thursday.

Shaun Frazier, a 39-year-old cop who works in the 84th Precinct, covering Brooklyn Heights, Boerum Hill, and Vinegar Hill, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The alleged abuse happened on Sept. 5 or Sept. 6, officials said.

Frazier pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to the Brooklyn district attorney's office.

He is expected back in court in October. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available. News 4 has reached out to the union for comment.