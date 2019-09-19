NYPD Officer Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing Girlfriend's 10-Year-Old Daughter - NBC New York
Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

NYPD Officer Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing Girlfriend's 10-Year-Old Daughter

Shaun Frazier has pleaded not guilty

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • NYPD officer has been charged for allegedly sexually abusing his girlfriend's 10-year-old daughter

    • Alleged abuse took place in early September, according to the official indictment

    • The officer works in the 84th Precinct, covering Brooklyn Heights, Boerum Hill, and Vinegar Hill, authorities said

    An NYPD officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his girlfriend's 10-year-old daughter, authorities said Thursday.

    Shaun Frazier, a 39-year-old cop who works in the 84th Precinct, covering Brooklyn Heights, Boerum Hill, and Vinegar Hill, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The alleged abuse happened on Sept. 5 or Sept. 6, officials said.

    Frazier pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to the Brooklyn district attorney's office. 

    He is expected back in court in October. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available. News 4 has reached out to the union for comment.

