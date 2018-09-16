Off-Duty Police Officers Fired at in Car: Officials - NBC New York
Off-Duty Police Officers Fired at in Car: Officials

Published 2 hours ago

    Two off-duty Newark police officers and the wife of one of the officers were shot at Sunday afternoon while driving to the airport, officials said. 

    The three were heading to the Newark Airport entrance at Routes 1 and 9 south when the vehicle they were in was struck by gunfire, said Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose. 

    The suspects were in a vehicle that also tried to force the officers off the road, Ambrose said. 

    The wife of one of the officers suffered a minor injury. 

    One of the four suspects was arrested. Charges are pending. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).

