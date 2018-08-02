What to Know An off-duty cop who works in Queens shot and critically wounded a man during an attempted robbery in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources say

The suspect is in critical condition at an area hospital after the cop fired two rounds, one of them striking the would-be robber

It happened around 5 a.m. on Livonia Avenue in East New York

An off-duty police officer who works in Queens wounded a man after he shot at him during an attempted robbery early Thursday in Brooklyn, police and law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York.

The off-duty officer was walking to his car around 5 a.m. on Livonia Avenue in East New York when a 20-something-year-old walked up and announced a robbery, the NYPD said.

When the suspect tried to rob the officer, sources say that is when the cop pulled his gun and fired two rounds. At least one of the shots hit the would-be robber in the mouth, police said. Fire officials originally said the man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but police now say the suspect is in stable condition.

Chopper 4 was first over the scene and showed police activity underneath the train tracks.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the man shot was armed. The officer is OK, sources said.