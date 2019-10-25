Off-Duty NYPD Shoots, Injures Man at Long Island Residence: Source - NBC New York
Off-Duty NYPD Shoots, Injures Man at Long Island Residence: Source

By Marc Santia

Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An off-duty NYPD officer shot and injured a man at his Long Island home early Friday, a law enforcement source says

    • It wasn't clear who was shot at the officer's home near Sirrup Path and Locust Avenue in Seaford

    • The police officer wasn't identified but the source said he works out of Queens

    An off-duty NYPD officer was involved in a shooting at his home on Long Island on Friday, a law enforcement source tells News 4.

    Nassau County police responded to the officer's home near Sirrup Path and Locust Avenue in Seaford after receiving reports of gunfire. It wasn't immediately clear who was shot but the man's injuries weren't life-threatening, according to officials.

    The police officer wasn't identified but the source said he works out of Queens.

    No other information was immediately available.

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

