An off-duty NYPD officer was involved in a shooting at his home on Long Island on Friday, a law enforcement source tells News 4.

Nassau County police responded to the officer's home near Sirrup Path and Locust Avenue in Seaford after receiving reports of gunfire. It wasn't immediately clear who was shot but the man's injuries weren't life-threatening, according to officials.

The police officer wasn't identified but the source said he works out of Queens.

No other information was immediately available.

