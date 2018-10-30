Off-Duty NYPD Officer Grazed by Bullet in the Bronx: Police

An off-duty NYPD officer was grazed by a bullet in the Bronx at 138th Street early Tuesday, police say.

The cop has since been treated and released from an area hospital after the shots were fired near Brook Avenue in Mott Haven just after midnight, police at the scene said. The cop was not the intended target, police said.

Officials said the 33-year-old cop was sitting in a car with another off-duty officer when somebody in a group fired a shot off. A stray round struck the officers' vehicle and grazed one of them in the shoulder.

Video from the scene shows part of a sidewalk in the area blocked off with yellow police tape.

No arrests have been made and the search goes on for whoever fired the gun.