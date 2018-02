A car where police say an off-duty NYPD officer shot himself on Saturday.

An off-duty NYPD officer shot himself while sitting in the passenger seat of a car on Saturday, police said.

The officer was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, the NYPD said.

Officers responding to a 911 call found him in a Honda Accord at Wythe Avenue and Williamsburg Street, just off the BQE in Williamsburg, police said.

It wasn't clear whether the shooting was intentional.

The officer's identity wasn't released.

The investigation is ongoing.