NYPD Cop on Way Home From Shift Dies in Wreck With Parks Department Truck: Police, Sources - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NYPD Cop on Way Home From Shift Dies in Wreck With Parks Department Truck: Police, Sources

Police say the officer was driving home when he collided with the Parks Department truck

By Marc Santia

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Off-Duty NYPD Officer Dies in Wreck With City Truck

    An NYPD officer on his way home from an overnight shift guarding police headquarters in Manhattan died in a wreck with a Parks Department truck in the Bronx, according to officials and law enforcement sources familiar with the case.

    (Published 6 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • An off-duty NYPD officer has died in a crash with a Parks Department truck in the Bronx, police say

    • Police received a call reporting a car accident at 870 Shore Road in Pelham Bay around 8:20 a.m., the NYPD said

    • Police say the officer was driving home when he collided with the Parks Department truck

    An NYPD officer on his way home from an overnight shift guarding police headquarters in Manhattan died in a wreck with a Parks Department truck in the Bronx, according to officials and law enforcement sources familiar with the case. 

    The 28-year-old officer was found unconscious at the scene of the Shore Road wreck in Pelham Bay shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said. 

    He was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    Law enforcement sources say the officer, whose name has not been released, had just wrapped up a tour manning security at 1 Police Plaza and was driving home when he collided with the Parks Department truck. The driver of the truck remained at the scene and hasn't been charged, the NYPD said. 

    Top News: Extremist Group Kills 14 in Kenya Hotel Attack

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Extremist Group Kills 14 in Kenya Hotel Attack
    Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

    Sources said the officer is usually assigned to Police Service Area 8 housing, which serves NYCHA's developments in the 43rd and 45th precincts in the Bronx.

    An investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us