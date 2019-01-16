An NYPD officer on his way home from an overnight shift guarding police headquarters in Manhattan died in a wreck with a Parks Department truck in the Bronx, according to officials and law enforcement sources familiar with the case.

What to Know An off-duty NYPD officer has died in a crash with a Parks Department truck in the Bronx, police say

Police received a call reporting a car accident at 870 Shore Road in Pelham Bay around 8:20 a.m., the NYPD said

Police say the officer was driving home when he collided with the Parks Department truck

An NYPD officer on his way home from an overnight shift guarding police headquarters in Manhattan died in a wreck with a Parks Department truck in the Bronx, according to officials and law enforcement sources familiar with the case.

The 28-year-old officer was found unconscious at the scene of the Shore Road wreck in Pelham Bay shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

He was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement sources say the officer, whose name has not been released, had just wrapped up a tour manning security at 1 Police Plaza and was driving home when he collided with the Parks Department truck. The driver of the truck remained at the scene and hasn't been charged, the NYPD said.

Sources said the officer is usually assigned to Police Service Area 8 housing, which serves NYCHA's developments in the 43rd and 45th precincts in the Bronx.

An investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.