The officer's death marks the tenth suicide by a member of the NYPD so far in 2019, the eighth since June

An off-duty NYPD officer died after being found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound late Tuesday night, police said.

The officer, who has not been identified, was found with the gunshot wound at 178th Street and Union Turnpike in the Utopia neighborhood, according to police.

He was transported to Queens General Hospital, where he later died, police said.

The officer’s death marks the tenth time a member of the NYPD has died from suicide so far in 2019.

"We are hurting right now, it’s been a very tough year," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea after the suicide of 56-year-old officer Robert Echeverria in August. "From the unions, to the membership, to the executives in the police department — we’re all feeling it. And we're all trying as best as we can to work together to come up with initiatives to do more. Everyone wants the same thing here."

Investigative Stigma On Seeking Help Hurts NYPD Suicide Prevention Efforts

The suicide escalates a recent crisis that has caused all levels of police leadership to speak out on the need for cops to look after their mental health and that of their colleagues.

The most recent officers' death follows the June 5 suicide of Deputy Chief Steven Silks, the June 6 death of Det. Joseph Calabrese, the June 14 death of Officer Michael Caddy at the 121st Precinct in Staten Island, the June 27 death of Officer Kevin Preiss at his Long Island home, the July 27 death of Sergeant Terrance McAvoy at his Staten Island home, the August 13 death of Officer Johnny Rios and the August 14 death of Officer Echeverria.

In June, after the deaths of Silks and Calabrese a day apart, Commissioner James O'Neill spoke exclusively with News 4 about the need for cops to seek help if they find themselves contemplating taking their own lives.

"To have two people kill themselves within 10 hours is just - nothing brings us to our knees, but this is close," O'Neill said.

He also sent a note to all 55,000 officers and civilian employees of the NYPD, saying in part, "before you can take care of others, it's imperative that you first take care of yourselves. Seeking help is never a sign of weakness -- it's a sign of great strength."

The officers' deaths come after News 4 highlighted growing concerns among members of law enforcement regarding police suicides. An I-Team survey of police across the country found 78% experienced critical stress on the job, with 68% saying that stress triggered unresolved emotional issues.

Stigma With Seeking Help Hinders NYPD Suicide Prevention Efforts

As the NYPD tries to battle a suicide crisis among its officers, one thing hindering the efforts is the same thought that runs among cops — seeking help is often seen as weakness, and the repercussions are seen as a "punishment." The I-Team's Pei-Sze Cheng reports. (Published Thursday, July 25, 2019)

Sixteen percent said that they had thoughts of suicide. Despite those numbers nine out of 10 officers said there is a stigma attached to seeking help.

"This has to be a continuous process. This has to be done at roll calls. This has to be done in video training," O'Neill said. "We need to talk about this. This can’t be a deep dark secret. People have to understand that there is help available."

O'Neill has asked NYPD officers and employees who need help to call the department's employee assistance hotline at 646-610-6730.

If you or someone you know is in a crisis, including at risk of suicide or self-harm, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Trained counselors are available 24/7.