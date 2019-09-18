What to Know An NYPD police officer allegedly moonlighting as security and transporter for cocaine deals has been arrested, according to the Queens DA

12-year veteran Ishmael Bailey, of Staten Island, was charged with selling and possessing cocaine, receiving bribes and conspiracy

The 12-year NYPD veteran is accused of twice meeting with people he believed to be drug dealers and transporting cocaine in parts of Queens

An NYPD police officer allegedly moonlighting as security and transporter for cocaine deals has been arrested, according to the Queens district attorney.

Ishmael Bailey, of Staten Island, was charged Wednesday with selling and possessing cocaine, as well as receiving bribes, conspiracy and official misconduct. The 12-year NYPD veteran is accused of twice meeting with people he believed to be drug dealers — but were actually undercover officers — and transporting cocaine in different Queens neighborhoods.

Initially on August 27, Bailey met with the dealer to discuss his role in the drug scheme, according to the charges. He agreed to provide security for the deal in exchange for a cash payment per each kilo of cocaine that was secured.

The 36-year-old cop met with the same undercover officer again on September 4 in Astoria, where he brought a duffle bag that was filled with three packages — one was a kilogram of cocaine, the other two fakes, Queens DA John Ryan said. Bailey was paid $2500 and assisted in bringing the bag of narcotics to a parking lot in College Point, where another undercover officer under the guise of a dealer took the bag, the charges read.

The alleged dirty cop participated in another deal on September 12. Bailey met the dealer in Astoria, and was given $10,000 in cash to pick up two kilos of cocaine from a location in Maspeth, according to the district attorney. He gave the money to an individual there in exchange for two packages — one was the kilo of cocaine, the other a fake.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said Bailey had “betrayed his sacred oath to the department” and praised the Internal Affairs Bureau officers who rooted him out.

“IAB has again proved that there is no place for corruption within the NYPD,” O’Neill said. “When an individual officer intentionally tarnishes the shield worn proudly by thousands before him, he will be held to the highest account the law provides.”

Bailey is being held pending arraignment. If convicted, Bailey faces up to 15 years in prison.