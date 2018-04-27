Off-Duty MTA Bus Driver Cuffed for Drunk Driving After Hitting Police Officer: Cops - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Off-Duty MTA Bus Driver Cuffed for Drunk Driving After Hitting Police Officer: Cops

The police officer was left with a fractured wrist, authorities said.

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Off-Duty MTA Bus Driver Cuffed for Drunk Driving After Hitting Police Officer: Cops

    An off-duty MTA bus driver was arrested for alleged drunk driving after she struck a police officer with her vehicle, authorities said.

    Raquel James, 27, faces charges including vehicular assault, DWI, reckless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian after being arrested around 3:18 a.m. Friday in Brooklyn’s 67th Precinct, which serves East Flatbush and Remsen Village, the NYPD said.

    The police officer was left with a fractured wrist, authorities said.

    The MTA didn't immediately respond to request for comment. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos


    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us