An off-duty MTA bus driver was arrested for alleged drunk driving after she struck a police officer with her vehicle, authorities said.

Raquel James, 27, faces charges including vehicular assault, DWI, reckless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian after being arrested around 3:18 a.m. Friday in Brooklyn’s 67th Precinct, which serves East Flatbush and Remsen Village, the NYPD said.

The police officer was left with a fractured wrist, authorities said.

The MTA didn't immediately respond to request for comment.



