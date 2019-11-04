SANFORD, FL - MARCH 24: A member of the New Black Panther Party wears handcuffs as others rally next to a memorial to Trayvon Martin outside The Retreat at Twin Lakes community where Trayvon was shot and killed by George Michael Zimmerman while on neighborhood watch patrol March 234 2012 in Sanford, Florida. The New Black Panther party said it is calling for a mobilization of black men to search for and arrest George Zimmerman. The organization has offered a $10,000 bounty for Zimmerman's capture. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

An off-duty FDNY employee has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and crashing into another driver early Sunday.

Police say Latchman Teelah, 25, was driving in Jamaica, Queens when he got into an accident. He tried to run away from the scene on foot but was apprehended, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Teelah refused to take a breathalyzer test, police said. He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and DWI.