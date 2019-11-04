What to Know
An off-duty FDNY employee has been arrested for he allegedly driving under the influence and crashing into another driver early Sunday
Police say Latchman Teelah, 25, was driving in Jamaica, Queens when he got into an accident
It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the incident
An off-duty FDNY employee has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and crashing into another driver early Sunday.
Police say Latchman Teelah, 25, was driving in Jamaica, Queens when he got into an accident. He tried to run away from the scene on foot but was apprehended, according to an NYPD spokesperson.
It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the incident.
Teelah refused to take a breathalyzer test, police said. He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and DWI.