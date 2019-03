An off-duty corrections officer was accused of beating his girlfriend's 6-year-old son, including biting his cheek, police say.

Jayden Gustave, 25, was charged with assault to a child under 11, the NYPD said.

Gustave allegedly punched the boy's arm repeatedly, bit his cheek and beat him with a belt, police said. The child was taken to a hospital and released.

Gustave was arrested Friday evening at his girlfriend's Brooklyn home. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney.