NYPD Cop on Way to Work Dies in Horrific Wreck on Long Island
NYPD Cop on Way to Work Dies in Horrific Wreck on Long Island

By Marc Santia

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    NYPD Cop on Way to Work Dies in Horrific Wreck on Long Island
    What to Know

    • An off-duty NYPD cop on his way to work died in a crash involving a mini-van before careening off the road in Nassau County, police say

    • The accident that took place at the intersection of Peninsula Boulevard and Hempstead in Lynbrook just before 7 a.m. Wednesday

    • Images from the scene show a mangled car that apparently careened off the street and onto a curb next to bushes, trees and a brick building

    An off-duty NYPD cop on his way to work died in a crash involving a minivan before careening off the road in Nassau County, according to officials.

    Nassau County Executive Lauren Curran confirmed the accident that took place at the intersection of Peninsula Boulevard and Hempstead in Lynbrook just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

    The idenitity of the police officer has not been released. The NYPD had no comment.

    It is unclear if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

    Images from the scene show a white mangled car that apparently careened off the street and onto a curb next to bushes, trees and a brick building. 

    No additional information is available at this time.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

