An 86-year-old New Jersey man was arrested Monday in connection to the murder of a 71-year-old man who was found face down, shot dead on a street, officials say.

Thomas Hatchett, of Manchester Township, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose relating to the death of Igal Hedad, 71, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Chief of Police Lisa Parker jointly announced Tuesday.

According to prosecutors, on Monday, Manchester Township police responded to a residence after receiving a 911 call about a man lying face down in the street.

Prosecutors say officers found the victim bleeding from his head and with gunshot wounds to his back. They also allegedly saw what appeared to be a bullet hole through the front door of the residence.

Subsequently, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Regional SWAT Team responded to assist, prosecutors say, adding that the SWAT Team made entry to the house and found it to be unoccupied.

An investigation revealed that the owner of the house was Hatchett, prosecutors say, adding that it was also revealed that Hatchett had another address in Verona, New Jersey. The Verona Police Department were contacted and Hatchett was found and apprehended, prosecutors say.

He is currently lodged in the Ocean County Jail.

It is not immediately known how or if the men knew each other or what took place moments before the shooting.

Attorney information for Hatchet was not immediately available.