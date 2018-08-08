Man Drowns in New Jersey Lake After Jumping in to Help Swimmer: Mayor - NBC New York
Man Drowns in New Jersey Lake After Jumping in to Help Swimmer: Mayor

The 18-year-old man drowned Tuesday in Ramapo Lake in Oakland, Mayor Linda Schwager says

Published at 2:53 AM EDT on Aug 8, 2018 | Updated 8 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An 18-year-old man drowned in a New Jersey lake Tuesday amid wild storms that whipped across the tri-state

    • The teen died at Ramapo Lake in Oakland, Mayor Linda Schwager says, and authorities are searching for a missing female, whose age is unknown

    • More wild weather is expected Wednesday after the region has experienced a rare tornado in Queens last week and three were hit by lightning

    At least one swimmer is dead and officials are frantically searching for a second after the duo seeking relief from the heat took a dip in a lake in New Jersey amid wild weather that roared across the tri-state.


    Oakland Mayor Linda Schwager tells News 4 an 18-year-old man drowned Tuesday after he dove into Ramapo Lake to help a female who had gotten into trouble. The man was pronounced dead, but authorities were still searching for the female, whose age wasn't immediately known.

    There are reports stating the female also drowned in the lake, however, officials have not yet confirmed that information.

    Photos: Lightning Strikes All Over the Tri-State

    The identities of the man and female have not been made public.

    Video from the scene shows a massive search effort as crews desperately work to recover the female.

    More punishing weather is expected Wednesday afternoon. Since Thursday, the tri-state has seen flooding, a rare tornado in Queens and three people were struck by lightning, one of whom is in critical condition. 


