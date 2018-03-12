Authorities are searching for the ex-boyfriend of a Long Island nursing student who was found dead Upstate. Polices say the man left the U.S. before her body was discovered

The person of interest wanted for questioning in the death of a Binghamton University nursing student from Long Island found dead at a home near the upstate college last week fled the U.S. to Nicaragua before the young woman's body was found, authorities said Monday.

Police identified that person of interest as 22-year-old Orlando Tercero, a U.S. citizen they say was romantically involved with Haley Anderson before she died. Anderson's body was found by cops performing a welfare check at a home in Binghamton Friday afternoon; police say Tercero had flown out of the country before authorities made the grisly discovery.

Police had said they believed Anderson, also 22, was killed by someone she knew, though they did not say how she died.

She was a registered nursing student at Binghamton, as is Tercero.

The college, which is about 200 miles northwest of New York City, released a statement Saturday saying there was no threat to public safety and that an investigation into the tragic death is ongoing.

“Our entire University community extends our deepest condolences to Haley’s family and friends, both here in Binghamton and in her hometown of Westbury, New York,” the statement read.