What to Know A licensed nurse was arraigned Monday in connection to a scheme in which she allegedly stole over half a million dollars from a hospital

Keisha Demas, 41, also allegedly defrauded Medicaid of more than $30,000 even though she had a job with a salary that exceeded $100,000

Authorities say Demas also failed to file personal income taxes with the state of New York; She is due back in court July 17

A licensed nurse was arraigned Monday in connection to a year-long scheme in which she allegedly stole over half a million dollars from a Brooklyn hospital and defrauded Medicaid, authorities say.

Acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood announced Keisha Demas, 41, is facing felony charges for allegedly defrauding Medicaid and stealing more than $550,000 from Interfaith Medical Center — a Brooklyn not-for-profit community-based hospital that recently came out of bankruptcy.

Demas applied for Medicaid in 2014 and 2015, while claiming she had no income during those years, authorities allege, adding she allegedly ended up with more than $30,000 of paid false claims, when in reality her salary exceeded $100,000 each year of the scheme.

Additionally, she allegedly failed to file personal income taxes with the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance by almost $40,000, underpaying taxes by almost $40,000.

Demas is facing numerous charges, including grand larceny, forgery, falsifying business records and criminal tax fraud, among others. If convicted, Demas faces up to 15 years in prison.

She is due back in court July 17.

It was not immediately clear if Demas had retained an attorney that could comment on the charges.