Number of Measles Cases in Rockland County Rises to 33

The confirmed cases of measles in Rockland County has risen to 33, with five suspected cases being investigated, officials said Sunday.

Rockland County has been grappling with a measles outbreak in recent weeks — even asking students who are unvaccinated to not attend school.

To prevent the spread of illness, the Rockland County Health Department advises anyone who may have measles to contact their health care provider, local clinic, or local emergency department before going for care. This will help to prevent others at these facilities from being exposed to the illness.

Measles is a highly contagious disease. Young children, the immunocompromised, and non-immune pregnant women are at highest risk for severe complications. Measles is transmitted by airborne particles, droplets, and direct contact with the respiratory secretions of an infected person.

Measles is an acute viral illness characterized by fever and generalized rash. Infected individuals are contagious from four days before rash onset through the fourth day after rash appearance.

Rockland officials encourage everyone to be up-to-date with the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine to help protect them in case of any future exposure to measles in Rockland.

The Health Department held vaccine clinics in response to the growing number of cases.