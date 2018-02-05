What to Know Dozens of men and women clad only in elaborate body paint will march into Times Square Saturday in the first ever Polar Bear Paint party

Andy Golub's nonprofit Human Connection Arts is running the show; he was also behind a Times Square fest in July that saw 200+ naked models

Golub says participants' willingness to come out naked in winter shows "their belief and support of our dedication to human connection"

As the world's eyes turn to South Korea's Pyeongchang for the first weekend action of the Olympic Winter Games, plenty of eyes will also be glued to wintry activities in Times Square -- but the ones in Manhattan will be naked.

Andy Golub, founder of the nonprofit Human Connection Arts that ran a nude public art show in the Crossroads of the World over the summer, is at it again, launching what he called the first-ever Polar Bear Paint in Times Square.

The show will involve more than 25 nude men and women clad in nothing but elaborate paint marching into Times Square the afternoon of Saturday Feb. 10, followed by a photo shoot at 47th Street and Broadway to immortalize the inaugural event.

Highs are expected to be in the low 40s that day, which would be fortunate for participants considering how cold it's been on some days this winter.

"The fact that so many people are willing to bare the elements for our art events shows their belief and support of our dedication to human connection."