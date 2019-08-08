29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death at Connecticut Home

What to Know A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in Connecticut early Thursday, authorities say

The victim has been identified as Michael Moody, Norwalk; he was killed at his home

Police say they have a person of interest, but it's not clear if that person is in custody; authorities did not release the person's name

A 29-year-old Connecticut man was stabbed multiple times -- to death -- at his home early Thursday, authorities say.

Police say they have identified a "person of interest" in the 1 a.m. stabbing of Norwalk's Michael Moody, but it wasn't immediately clear if that person was in custody and police did not release the name of the individual.

A neighbor told News 4 a witness reported some sort of fight in the garage behind his home; Moody supposedly ran around the house and stumbled a few times. Blood was seen on the side of several cars in the area. His upstairs neighbors were the ones who called 911, the neighbor who spoke to News 4 said.

Police closed down streets near Moody's home during the investigation but most reopened at about 7:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.