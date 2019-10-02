Police in Bergen County say thieves are stealing residents' checks from U.S. postal mailboxes using glue mouse traps and sticky soda bottles.

Ramsey Police warned Bergen County residents Tuesday to watch their accounts for unusual activities if they've paid a bill by mail. The "phishing" operators are reportedly using the stolen checks to either create counterfeit checks or cashing them out, police said.

"There's a lot of information on a check. You've got you name, you've got your address, you've got a bank account number. We want to make sure people know about this and are able to safe guard themselves," Chief Bryan Gurney tells News 4.

Police warned residents to never mail personal checks, cash or gift cards because they're the most vulnerable.

They also recommend using electronic bill payment services.