What to Know A powerful nor'easter is expected to begin its 36-hour siege on the tri-state Tuesday night

It's the fourth nor'easter to slam our region in less than three weeks

The first three storms were blamed for multiple deaths and crippled travel across the East Coast

A complex nor'easter is set to begin its days-long assault on the tri-state area Tuesday night, lashing the storm-battered region with raging winds and heavy, wet snow that could take down power lines and tree limbs. It's the fourth nor'easter to hit our area in less than three weeks.

Storm Team 4 has a day-by-day breakdown to help you prepare.

TUESDAY

Even though spring officially arrives at 12:15 p.m., it certainly won’t feel very much like it at all, especially as we prepare for the approaching storm. Any early morning sunshine will quickly give way to clouds as our system continues develop and head towards the region, and winds will begin to pick up out of the east northeast around 10 to 20 mph. Increasing winds combined with cloud coverage will keep highs only in the upper 30s, which is much cooler than normal for this time of year. Even though a good portion of the region will stay dry through most of the day, areas south of the city could see a few lighter snow showers or flurries start to move in during the afternoon and evening.



TUESDAY NIGHT

Heading into Tuesday night, these snow showers will gradually begin to stretch toward the north. A few flurries near the end of the PM rush are not out of the question for places in and around the city, as well as parts of Long Island, though we see a better chance of more widespread snow showers late Tuesday, particularly well after midnight leading into Wednesday. Winds will continue to strengthen overnight night, sustaining speeds between 15 to 25 mph. Gusts could reach near 40 mph in a few spots along the coast heading into Wednesday morning, with lows will settle in the low 30s in and around the city.



WEDNESDAY

Conditions will continue to deteriorate as this storm strengthens throughout the day, with both snow and wind picking up in intensity. While the AM commute still may be a bit slippery in spots, particularly across sections of southern and central New Jersey, the travel will be much worse during the PM commute. That's the time when we could expect to see the heaviest snow and wind from this storm, which will make travel quite dangerous in spots. Roads will be a slippery mess and heavy snow and wind will reduce visibility significantly.

Given the latest data, it still seems that our hardest hit areas will be along the coastline of south and central New Jersey, as well as parts of Long Island. These places will see the strong winds and heaviest bands of snow, and therefore, could expect to see the highest accumulations, reaching up to 8 to 10 inches or more. Moving further west, snowfall totals will be less, with places in and around the city still seeing somewhere between 8 to 10 inches, but only 4 to 8 inches or less for areas north and west. Some rain could mix in with snow across eastern parts of Long Island, as well as along the immediate coastline of LBI in Ocean County, thus leading to lower totals in these areas.



THURSDAY

Snow will finally taper off and winds will slowly begin to ease late Wednesday into Thursday as our system pulls away from the tri-state, but winds will continue to stay strong throughout much of the day.



IMPACTS AND CONCERNS

1) Dangerous Travel Conditions (especially later Wednesday afternoon and evening). Heavy, wet snow and wind will reduce visibility considerably at times, and will make for slippery roads.

2) Damaging Winds -- Strong, powerful gusts reaching up to 40 mph or more could knock down trees and power lines in places, which could result in widespread power outages and destruction of property.