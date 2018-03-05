Storm Team 4's Chris Cimino has your forecast for Monday, March 5 and a quick look ahead at another storm making its way to the area. (Published 6 hours ago)

What to Know A second winter storm has its sights set on the tri-state and could impact both commutes on Wednesday, forecasters say

The track of the storm is still unclear, but a small shift could significantly impact how much rain and snow falls, Storm Team 4 says

The storm comes on the heels of last week's nor'easter that punished the tri-state with flooding rain and damaging winds

Just as the tri-state is turning the lights back on after a fierce nor’easter punished the region last week, another winter storm system has its sights set on the area.

Storm Team 4 says a storm is likely for Wednesday, however, how much rain and snow the tri-state sees is still up in the air, depending on the track the system takes.

Tuesday will be the calm before the storm, but clouds will begin to roll in late ahead of the storm that is likely to impact both the morning and the afternoon commute on Wednesday.

The track of the storm is still uncertain, according to Storm Team 4. A small shift in the track could significantly impact how much rain and snow falls. The wind won’t be as much of a factor this time around, forecasters said.

The impending storm has already promoted dozens of winter storm watches across much of the tri-state.

The skies will clear up Thursday and Friday leading to a high of 46. The weekend begins seasonable on Saturday before another chance of rain on Sunday.

Last week's nor'easter left the tri-state reeling days after it hovered over the region for a day and half, halting transit and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

