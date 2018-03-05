Double Whammy! As Tri-State Continues to Clean Up From Nor'easter, Another Winter Storm Brews - NBC New York
Double Whammy! As Tri-State Continues to Clean Up From Nor'easter, Another Winter Storm Brews

Published at 4:16 AM EST on Mar 5, 2018 | Updated 3 hours ago

    Forecast for Monday, March 5

    Storm Team 4's Chris Cimino has your forecast for Monday, March 5 and a quick look ahead at another storm making its way to the area. (Published 6 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A second winter storm has its sights set on the tri-state and could impact both commutes on Wednesday, forecasters say

    • The track of the storm is still unclear, but a small shift could significantly impact how much rain and snow falls, Storm Team 4 says

    • The storm comes on the heels of last week's nor'easter that punished the tri-state with flooding rain and damaging winds

    Just as the tri-state is turning the lights back on after a fierce nor’easter punished the region last week, another winter storm system has its sights set on the area.

    Storm Team 4 says a storm is likely for Wednesday, however, how much rain and snow the tri-state sees is still up in the air, depending on the track the system takes.

    Storm's Destruction Still Visible Days After Nor'easterStorm's Destruction Still Visible Days After Nor'easter

    Tuesday will be the calm before the storm, but clouds will begin to roll in late ahead of the storm that is likely to impact both the morning and the afternoon commute on Wednesday.

    The track of the storm is still uncertain, according to Storm Team 4. A small shift in the track could significantly impact how much rain and snow falls. The wind won’t be as much of a factor this time around, forecasters said.

    The impending storm has already promoted dozens of winter storm watches across much of the tri-state. 

    The skies will clear up Thursday and Friday leading to a high of 46. The weekend begins seasonable on Saturday before another chance of rain on Sunday.

    Con Ed Makes Progress, But Thousands Still Without PowerCon Ed Makes Progress, But Thousands Still Without Power

    More than 150,000 customers are still without power in the tri-state 48 hours after a nor'easter punished residents around the region. Rana Novini reports.

    (Published Sunday, March 4, 2018)

    Last week's nor'easter left the tri-state reeling days after it hovered over the region for a day and half, halting transit and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power

    Extreme Weather Pics: 'Beast From the East' Freezes EuropeExtreme Weather Pics: 'Beast From the East' Freezes Europe

