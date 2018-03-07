The second nor'easter expected to hit the tri-state in a week is already making a big impact on travel in the tri-state.

Metro-North and New Jersey Transit have already announced changes ahead of the storm that could dump as much as 15 inches of snow on some of the rail networks' customers.

And the misery doesn't stop there: Already, more than 1,400 flights have been canceled in and out of the region's three major airports ahead of the storm.

Here's the latest transit info if you're traveling or commuting during Wednesday's winter storm.

AMTRAK

Amtrak is operating on a modified schedule on the Northeast Corridor between Boston and Washington on Wednesday, with several trains canceled because of the inclement weather.

Trains on the Empire line, between New York Penn and Albany-Rensselaer stations, and Keystone line, between New York and Harrisburg, will also operate on modified schedules.

Check the latest Amtrak service alerts.



AIRPORTS

More than 1,400 flights in and out of the region's three major airports have been canceled Wednesday, according to the air travel tracking service FlightAware.

The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, which oversees operations at John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark airports is urging travelers to contact their airlines before coming to the airport, noting that several are waiving change fees for the storm.

Check the latest Port Authority airport service alerts.

NJ TRANSIT

NJ Transit is operating on a modified rail schedule Wednesday, and the transit body is cross-honoring passes for rail, buses, private carriers and light rail Wednesday.

Bus and light rail service will operate on regular weekday schedules for as long as weather conditions permit, but NJ Transit warns that buses to and from the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan could be suspended before the afternoon rush because of projected snow accumulation.

Check the latest NJ Transit service alerts.

LONG ISLAND RAIL ROAD

There have been no changes announced for LIRR service Wednesday as of Wednesday morning.

Check the latest LIRR service alerts.

METRO-NORTH

Metro-North will operate on a reduced weekday schedule, with some combined and canceled trains during both the morning and evening peak periods. The railroad said it will also run hourly train service after 8 p.m. to ensure customer safety.

Delays should also be expected.

Check the latest Metro-North service alerts.

SUBWAYS

The MTA has not announced any changes to subway service for the storm as of Wednesday morning.

Check the latest subway service alerts.

PATH

No changes to PATH service have been announced as of Wednesday morning.

Check the latest PATH service alerts.

ROADWAYS

Gov. Cuomo said all tractor trailers, tandem trailers, buses, box trucks, and other high profile vehicles will be restricted from the following roads beginning at 8 a.m.

• New York State Thruway from Exit 36 (Syracuse) to the New York City line, including the Berkshire Spur to the Massachusetts State Line, I-95, Garden State Parkway Connector and I-287

• I-88 from Binghamton to Albany

• I-81 from Pennsylvania line to the New York State Thruway

• Route 17 Binghamton to I-84

• I-84 from the Connecticut State Line to the Pennsylvania State Line

• I-684 from I-84 to I-287

The New York Thruway Authority is advising all motorists to avoid travel, if possible.

Likewise, in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy advised drivers to stay off the roads when he declared a state of emergency on Tuesday afternoon.

BUSES



New York City Transit, DeCamp Bus Lines and The Bee Line system are warning customers to expect delays.

NJT is running on reduced service.

FERRIES

NYC Ferry is warning riders to prepare for possible service changes, delays and suspensions because of the storm.

The Staten Island Ferry is running on a modified schedule.

Seastreak and NY Waterway are on schedule. Check the latest NY Waterway alerts.



