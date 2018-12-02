No Water, Heat For Some NYC Public Housing Residents - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

No Water, Heat For Some NYC Public Housing Residents

By Wale Aliyu

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    No Water, Heat at NYCHA Complex

    Some residents of the Patterson Houses in the Bronx didn't have water or heat all day Sunday. Wale Aliyu reports.

    (Published 2 minutes ago)

    Some residents of a public housing complex in the Bronx say they have been without water or heat all day Sunday because of boiler issues. 

    The residents of Patterson Houses in Mott Haven are planning a news conference on Monday to address what they say are recurring problems with water and heat. 

    On Sunday, some people brought buckets outside to fire hydrants to get water. A private donor also brought boxes of clean drinking water for residents. 

    "It's frustrating," said Clarisa Alayeto. "My grandma is 93 years old. I’ve been taking care of her every day, no heat no water, same thing."

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Wally Gobetz/Flickr

    The New York City Housing Authority said it was trying to fix the problem. 

    “Staff have been working on repairing the house pumps and are in the process of setting up temporary pumps now," NYCHA said in a statement. "This is yet another example of the problems we face given our aging infrastructure, but we must do better providing basic services despite these challenges.”

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us