Hundreds of people protesting what they say is New York police brutality marched through downtown Brooklyn, chanting "no justice, no peace!"

The peaceful protesters filled main avenues Friday evening as they passed Barclays Center arena where the Brooklyn Nets play. The march came several days after a video emerged on social media showing police officers fighting with teenagers inside city subway stations.

Marchers say they oppose what they consider over-policing of the subway system.

The protest comes after a period in which the New York Police Department has been under scrutiny for several shootings of armed civilians.

In a statement regarding the protests, the NYPD said it "does not interfere with Constitutionally-protected activities, and works to ensure public safety as New Yorkers exercise their First Amendment rights."

No arrests were reported on Friday.