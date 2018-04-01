 No Joke: April to Start With More Snow Monday Morning - NBC New York
#formatSections
logo_nyc_2x
Storm Team 4

Storm Team 4

Stay ahead of the storm with the team you trust

No Joke: April to Start With More Snow Monday Morning

By Storm Team 4

3 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

April is playing a joke on us all. Expect another round of snow on Monday morning, making for a messy commute. Storm Team 4 says 1 to3 inches is possible, although it will quickly melt in most places.
More Photo Galleries
10 Crazy Things More Likely Than Winning Mega Millions
See Inside the Largest-Ever Chick-fil-A Now Open in NYC
#formatSections #formatSections
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us